Gou Tanabe's Manga Adaptation H.P Lovecraft's The Shadow Over Innsmouth Story Reaches Climax

Manga based on horror novella launched in May

The January 2021 issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Beam magazine revealed on Friday that Gou Tanabe 's manga based on H.P. Lovecraft 's The Shadow Over Innsmouth ( Innsmouth no Kage ) story is entering its climax.

Tanabe launched the manga in the magazine's June issue on May 12. The horror novella centers on a student who is taking an antiquarian tour of New England. He goes to the seaport of Innsmouth and there he interacts with strange people and witnesses disturbing events.

Tanabe launched the manga adaptation of H.P. Lovecraft 's The Call of Cthulhu story in Monthly Comic Beam in May 2019, and ended the manga in November 2019.

Both manga are a part of a series of manga adaptations of H.P. Lovecraft 's works by Tanabe. Dark Horse Comics published his manga of H.P. Lovecraft's The Hound and Other Stories in August 2017, which includes "The Hound," "The Temple," and "The Nameless City." Dark Horse Comics began releasing Tanabe's At The Mountains Of Madness manga in June 2019. The series was nominated for Best Comic by the 46th Angoulême International Comics Festival last year.

Tanabe also released manga based on Lovecraft's The Colour Out of Space and The Haunter of the Dark . He earlier drew an adaptation of Lovecraft's The Outsider . Tanabe ended his manga based on The Shadow Out of Time in November 2018.