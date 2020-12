Japan's Video Game Rankings, November 30-December 6

The mixture requires Puyo Puyo to be faster and Tetris slower, yet the concept proved fun the first time around, particularly with four players involved. How does Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 follow that up?

― Pity the sequel to a perfectly good puzzle game. Its core idea is already established, appealing, and therefore limitlessly enjoyable. The sequel can only refine it, add to it, or broaden its player base...