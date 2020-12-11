Neko Nekobyō's Sword Art Online Girls Ops Manga Ends on January 8

Manga launched in 2013, moved to digital publication earlier this year

Kadokawa 's ComicWalker website is listing that Neko Nekobyō 's Sword Art Online: Girls Ops manga will end in its next chapter on January 8. ComicWalker published the manga's 46th chapter on Friday.

Nekobyō launched the Sword Art Online: Girls Ops manga in June 2013. The manga moved to the Web DenPlay Comic website on June 12 after Kadokawa 's Dengeki Bunko Magazine ended publication in April. The manga also runs digitally on the ComicWalker website.

The manga focuses on the characters Lisbeth, Silica, and Leafa. The manga's seventh volume shipped on August 26. Yen Press is releasing the manga in English, and it released the sixth volume in September 2019.



Source: ComicWalker