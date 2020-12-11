Snow and Mist's Hayate Kuku Launches New Manga in April

Author had ended Nekomata manga in June

The December 25 issue of Houbunsha 's Weekly Manga Times magazine revealed on Friday that Hayate Kuku will launch a new manga in the magazine in its April 23 issue, which will ship on April 9, 2021. The magazine did not reveal the title of the manga. A visual is not yet available online, but the visual in the magazine featured a horned demon wearing samurai armor.

Kuku ended the Nekomata manga in the same magazine on June 27. Kuku launched the manga in Weekly Manga Times in 2013. Houbunsha published the manga's sixth and final compiled book volume on October 15.

The SuBLime boys-love imprint published Kuku's Sword and Mist ( Tsurugi to Kiri ) manga in English. Digital Manga Publishing also published Kuku's Your Love Sickness ( Ayashi no Kimi no Koiwazurai ) manga.



Source: Weekly Manga Times December 25 issue