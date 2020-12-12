Granblue Fantasy: Relink Game Reveals 2022 Release for PS4, PS5

Action RPG was announced in 2016

Cygames revealed on Saturday during the first day of its "Granblue Fes 2020" virtual event that it will release its Granblue Fantasy: Relink game in 2022, and will also release the game for PlayStation 5 in addition to the previously announced PlayStation 4. The game will have cross-play compatibility for its multiplayer mode between the two consoles.

The livestream for the event also revealed a demo video of the game, which Cygames will upload with English subtitles on YouTube at a later date.

The game is planned for English, French, Italian, German, and Spanish localizations. Game director Tetsuya Fukuhara reportedly stated in February 2019 that the game will have a simultaneous worldwide release.

Cygames also announced in February 2019 that it was taking over development of the game from Platinum Games .

The game is an action role-playing game featuring illustrations by Cygames and CyDesignation . Cygames ' Koichi Haruta is producing the game, Tetsuya Fukuhara is directing the game, Hideo Minaba is designing the characters, and Nobuo Uematsu and Tsutomu Narita are composing the music. The game will feature a new story.

Players will get to choose between an unnamed male (voiced by Yūki Ono ) or female (voiced by Hisako Kanemoto ) main character. Other allied characters confirmed for the game include Lyria ( Nao Tōyama ), Vyrn ( Rie Kugimiya ), Katalina ( Miyuki Sawashiro ), Rackam ( Hiroaki Hirata ), Io ( Yukari Tamura ), Eugen (previously voiced by Keiji Fujiwara ), and Rosetta ( Rie Tanaka ). Furycane will be a primal beast in the game.

Cygames released the original Granblue Fantasy smartphone game in 2014.

Cygames and Arc System Works ' Granblue Fantasy: Versus fighting game launched in Japan on February 6, and then launched in North America on March 3. Marvelous Europe released the game in Europe and Australia on March 27. The game launched on PC on March 13.

Sources: Granblue Fes 2020 livestream, Famitsu.com