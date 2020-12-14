Demon Slayer, Stand By Me Doremon 2, FGO: Camelot Stay in Top 10

Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train stayed at #1 for its ninth weekend. It sold 655,000 tickets over the weekend and earned 939,411,200 yen (about US$9.02 million) from Friday to Sunday. The film has now sold a total of 22,539,385 tickets to earn 30,289,307,700 yen (about US$291 million) in 59 days.

It is the first film since Hayao Miyazaki 's 2002 Spirited Away film to earn more than 30 billion yen at the Japanese box office. Mugen Train is also the fastest to reach the milestone, since Spirited Away took 253 days to reach it. Spirited Away remains Mugen Train's last rival for all-time highest earnings in Japanese box office history. ( Spirited Away earned 30.8 billion yen by 2002, although it has had revival screenings since then.) Mugen Train will begin holding immersive MX4D and 4DX screenings on Saturday, December 26

Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train began screening in 38 IMAX theaters in Japan on October 16. The film had the highest opening weekend globally for the October 16-18 weekend. The film sold 3,424,930 tickets and earned 4,623,117,450 yen (about US$43.85 million) in Japan in its first three days. The film sold 910,507 tickets and earned over 1,268,724,700 yen (about US$12.03 million) on its opening day alone, making it the highest weekday opening day in Japan ever.

The main staff members of the previous television anime returned for the sequel film. TOHO and Aniplex are handling the film's distribution in Japan. Funimation and Aniplex of America will screen the film in theaters in North America in early 2021.

The Stand By Me Doraemon 2 CG anime film dropped from #2 to #3 in its fourth weekend, and it earned 186,101,750 (about US$1.78 million) from Friday to Sunday. The film has now earned a cumulative total of 1,790,491,100 yen (about US$17.20 million).

The film sold 305,000 tickets and earned 386 million yen (about US$3.69 million) to rank at #2 in its opening weekend. The film opened in Japan on November 20. The film was originally slated to open in Japan on August 7 until it was delayed due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The film's story is largely be based on the franchise 's 2000 film Doraemon: Obāchan no Omoide ( Doraemon: A Grandmother's Recollections ), but adds original elements, including the love story of Shizuka and Nobita that was also present in the previous Stand By Me Doraemon film. The 2000 film, in turn, was based on a chapter from the fourth manga volume.

Ryūichi Yagi and Takashi Yamazaki returned from the first film as directors, and Yamazaki once again penned the script. Masaki Suda performed the film's theme song "Niji" (Rainbow). The first Stand By Me Doraemon film was the first 3D CG film in the franchise , and it eventually earned 8.38 billion yen (about US$77.16 million) in Japan and over 10 billion yen worldwide (about US$90 million).

Wandering: Agateram , the first film in the two-part Fate/Grand Order The Movie Divine Realm of the Round Table: Camelot ( Fate/Grand Order Shinsei Entaku Ryōiki Camelot ) film project, dropped from #4 to #6 in its second weekend. The film earned 61,257,500 yen (about US$588,600) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 300,937,098 yen (about US$2.89 million).

The film ranked at #4 in its opening weekend. The film earned 171,510,198 yen (about US$1.64 million) in its opening weekend.

The film opened in Japan last Friday . The film had been delayed from its August 15 opening, due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on its production.

Paladin: Agateram , the second film, will open next spring. Both films adapt the "Dai Roku Tokuiten Shinsei Entaku Ryōiki: Camelot" (Order VI: The Sacred Round Table Realm: Camelot) story from the game.

The films star Mamoru Miyano as Bedivere, Nobunaga Shimazaki as Ritsuka Fujimaru, and Rie Takahashi as Mash Kyrielight. Kei Suezawa ( FLCL Progressive ) directed the first film, and Kazuto Arai ( FLCL Progressive ) is directing the second film. Production I.G produced the film project. Signal.MD is animating the first film, and Production I.G is animating the second film. Ukyō Kodachi ( Boruto: Naruto Next Generations , Lord El-Melloi II's Case Files: Rail Zeppelin Grace note , Chaos Dragon ) wrote the first film's script.

Klock Worx and Khara 's 4DX screening of Evangelion: 2.0 You Can [Not] Advance , the second Rebuild of Evangelion film, ranked at #8 in its opening weekend.

The film opened last Friday . The first film's 4DX screenings opened on December, and the third film's 4DX screenings will open on 18. All three screenings will end on December 24.

Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 ( Shin Evangelion Gekijō-ban :|| ( Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time ), the fourth film, is delayed due to concerns over the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and its spread inside and outside of Japan. The film was scheduled to open in Japan on June 27, but will now open on January 23.

Violet Evergarden: The Movie is off the top 10, but it still earned 12,636,100 yen (about US$121,400) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 2,044,490,300 yen (about US$19.64 million).

The double-screening anime of Naomi Guren 's Marudase Kintarō (Kintarō Bares it All) boys-love manga and the anime of Michi Ichiho 's Yes, No, or Maybe? ( Yes ka No ka Hanbun ka ) boys-love light novel series ranked at #3 in the mini-theater rankings in their opening weekend.

TOHO 's re-screening of the 4K remaster of the Akira anime film dropped from #2 to #4 in the mini-theater rankings in its second weekend. The 4K remaster first opened in Japanese theaters on April 3 on 36 IMAX theaters.

Sources: Kōgyō Tsūshin (link 2), Eiga.com, comScore via KOFIC