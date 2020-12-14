Duel Masters King Manga Enters Final Battle

The January 2021 issue of Shogakukan 's Coro Coro Comics magazine revealed on Tuesday that Shigenobu Matsumoto 's Duel Masters King manga is entering its "final battle" in its next chapter in the February issue.

Matsumoto launched the manga in February. The series' second compiled book volume shipped in Japan on October 28.

The overall manga series enters the new "Jū Ō" (Ten Kings) story arc. For his fourth year as the protagonist of the franchise 's manga, the character Joe Kirifuda gets a new outfit and powered-up deck for the new series.

The manga's previous "Gacharange Series" arc ended in January after entering its "final battle" in December 2019. The manga launched in Coro Coro Comics in February 2017. Matsumoto drew the manga, with Yoshiki Ojime as the technical adviser.

The Duel Masters King anime premiered on TV Tokyo in April, and the show airs on Sundays at 8:30 a.m. New episodes resumed from May after the anime had been delayed in April due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. Channels had rebroadcast the anime starting in May.

The anime is a continuation of the series that premiered in April 2017, continued with a new series in April 2018, and then continued on again with the Duel Masters (with two exclamation points) anime that premiered in April 2019. The protagonist is Joe Kirifuda, son of the previous protagonist Katta Kirifuda. Yumiko Kobayashi returns to play Joe Kirifuda, and Setsuji Satoh plays Decky.