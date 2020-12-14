Monster Hunter Rise Switch Game's Trailers Highlight Bow, Dual Blades

Game debuts on March 26 after demo launch in January

CAPCOM began streaming two new trailers for its Monster Hunter Rise game for the Nintendo Switch on Sunday. The videos highlight the bow and dual blades weapons.

The game will launch on the Switch on March 26. In addition, the game will have a demo available in January.

The game's Deluxe Edition will include the Kamurai Hunter layered armor set, Shuriken Collar Palamute layered armor piece, Fish Collar Palico layered armor piece, gestures, a Samurai pose set, kabuki face paint, and an Izuchi Tail hairstyle for character customization. Pre-order bonuses include Palamute Retriever layered armor, Palico Forest Cat Costume layered armor, and a Novice Talisman.

The "Rise" in the title refers to hunter utilizing the verticality of the game's environment, as well as the developers' desire to build enthusiasm with many players around the world. The new Wirebug will allow players to complete new actions and climb a variety of vertical locations. New monsters in the game will include Maganmalo, Aknosom, Great Izuchi, and Tetranodon. New locations will include the Shrine Ruins. The game's base is the village of Kamura, and the story will feature a rampage.

The game will have compatibility with Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin , another new Monster Hunter game for the Switch announced simultaneously with Monster Hunter Rise .

Palamute, Magnamalo, and Palico amiibo figures will launch the same day as the game.

The Monster Hunter World: Iceborne expansion launched for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in September 2019, and debuted for PC via Steam on January 9. The game added the monster Fatalis as its "final" free update on October 1 (September 30 U.S. time). The expansion has a combined shipments and digital sales number of 5 million copies as of March 13.

Monster Hunter World launched worldwide on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in January 2018. The game has 15 million copies in circulation (both physical and digital) as of January 2, the highest number in CAPCOM 's history. The overall Monster Hunter franchise has more than 61 million copies in sales as of January 15.