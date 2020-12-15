SNK Announces New Console for 2021

Console to "bridge the needs between passionate fans and console gaming enthusiasts"

SNK announced on Tuesday that it will release a new console in 2021. The company described the console as "A system to bridge the needs between passionate fans and console gaming enthusiasts!"

SNK released the Neo Geo Arcade Stick Pro stick in November 2019. The hardware can link to the Neo Geo Mini system, which shipped in Japan in July 2018 with 40 games from the original Neo Geo system.

The Neo Geo family of systems began with the cartridge-based Neo Geo MVS arcade system, and its home console counterpart the Neo Geo AES, in 1990. At the time of its release, SNK touted an arcade-perfect experience with the AES, as it shared the same hardware as its arcade counterpart. SNK developed many of its most iconic game franchises for the system. SNK later released the Neo Geo CD and Hyper Neo Geo 64 systems. The Neo Geo Pocket and Neo Geo Pocket Color, released in 1998 and 1999 respectively, were earlier attempts at a portable version of the arcade system.