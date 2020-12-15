'Spring-Pan' CG Anime Short Launches Crowdfunding for Extended 10-Minute Version

Campaign launched on Monday, met goal by Tuesday

Animation studio CGCG Studio launched a crowdfunding campaign for its "Spring-Pan Let's Go!" ("Sprin-Pan Mae e Susumō!") CG anime short on Sony 's First Flight crowdfunding page on Monday . As of Tuesday, the campaign has succeeded in raising its 750,000 yen (about US$7,200) goal, and has raised a total of 998,000 yen (about US$9,500). The campaign seeks to raise funds to produce an extended version of the earlier five-minute short into a new 10-minute version, and it will end on February 15.

The original five-minute short screened in Japanese theaters alongside the Survive! Inside the Human Body and Ganbareiwa!! Robocon double feature on July 31.

The anime's adventure story centers on a 12-year-old girl who admires Peter Pan. The 3DCG anime used motion capture technology to capture ballet and Irish dance movements. Jet Inoue (episode director, storyboard for Gintama' ) provided the original concept, and he directed the anime and wrote the scripts.

CGCG Studio HD presented the film at the MIFA (Marche international du film d'animation) animation market in 2017.

