3rd Eureka Seven: Hi - Evolution Film Completes Dialogue Recording

Final film in trilogy opens in 2021 after delay from 2019

Chief director Tomoki Kyoda revealed on Twitter on Wednesday that dialogue recording for the final film in the Eureka Seven: Hi - Evolution film trilogy is complete.

The film has been delayed to 2021. The film was originally slated to open in 2019.

The second film, Anemone: Kōkyōshihen Eureka Seven Hi-Evolution (Anemone: Eureka Seven: Hi - Evolution ), opened in Japan in November 2018, and it ranked at #9 in its opening weekend.

The first film opened in September 2017, after making its worldwide debut at Otakon in August 2017. In its first two days, the film earned about 63 million yen (about US$561,137). Funimation screened the film in theaters in the United States in February 2018, with screenings in Japanese with English subtitles, and with an English dub .

