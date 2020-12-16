News
Shinei Animation, Blue Seal Ice Cream Collaborate for iii icecrin TV Anime
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Anime set in Ice Cream Town where ice cream flavors are reimagined as animals
Anime studio Shinei Animation and Okinawa-based ice cream company Blue Seal Ice Cream announced a collaboration on Thursday to produce a television anime titled iii icecrin.
Aya Matsui (Inai Inai Baa!/Peek-a-Boo! show's Ūtan character) designed the characters who spend their days at Ice Cream Town. The characters are a fusion of 15 various flavors of Blue Seal ice cream with bears, capybaras, otters, pandas, and other animals.
Shinei Animation is best known for producing Doraemon and Crayon Shin-chan, two long-running television anime that both consistently rank among the highest weekly ratings for animated programs in Japan.
Source: Comic Natalie