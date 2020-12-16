Takumi Saitou Produces Clay Anime About Walking Buildings for Spring 2021

The official website for actor and director Takumi Saitou revealed on Monday that Saitou is planning and producing a clay anime titled "Oira wa Birugun" (We Are Buildings) that will premiere on WOWOW on-demand in spring 2021. Actress Reiko Kataoka is credited with the original work, and stop-motion animator Toshiko Hata is directing and writing the anime.

The story follows buildings created by "wrigglers." The buildings begin to walk of their own volition, and they grow larger by eating nearby buildings. As the buildings grow bigger, the sky around them gets dim as smog comes into view. When the buildings they can eat are gone, they become hungry and start to vent their anger. However, due to certain circumstances, the buildings notice the wrigglers inside them are in rough shape. The buildings lose their balance in some ways. With new discoveries and actions, the buildings gradually regain their lost balance.

The Tsugi no Mado o Hiraku ~ Takumi Saitou x Reiko Kataoka x Clay Anime ~ documentary detailing the anime's animation production will debut on WOWOW Prime on January 16 at 4:30 p.m. JST.