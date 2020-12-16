Voice Actress Ai Nonaka Recovering After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Nonaka had light fatigue on Tuesday, received positive PCR test result on same day

Talent management agency Aoni Production revealed on Wednesday that voice actress Ai Nonaka has tested positive for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). She received a positive diagnosis on a PCR test on Tuesday.

The announcement noted that Nonaka had gotten the test on Monday as a precaution before a planned event appearance. She began to feel slight fatigue on Tuesday and decided to stay at home. She received her positive result later that evening. Currently, her fatigue has worn off, and she has no fever, cough, or other symptoms. Aoni Production said it is taking all measures to prioritize the health of its staff, talent, and fans, and to prevent further outbreak.

Nonaka's anime roles include Madoka Magica 's Kyōko Sakura, Negima! 's Konoka Konoe, Sayonara, Zetsubou-Sensei 's Kafuka Fūra, Another 's Yukari Sakuragi, and Clannad 's Fuuko Ibuki.



Source: Aoni Production via Otakomu