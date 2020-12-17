2.43: Seiin High School Boys Volleyball Team Anime Reveals Promo Video, Visual, Ending Theme Artist

High schooler Sōshi Sakiyama performs ending theme

The official Noitamina YouTube channel started streaming a promotional video for the anime adaptation of Yukako Kabei 's 2.43: Seiin High School Boys Volleyball Team ( 2.43: Seiin Kōkō Danshi Volley-bu ) light novel series on Friday.

The official website for the anime released a new visual and revealed the ending theme song artist on Thursday.

Sōshi Sakiyama will perform the ending theme song "Undulation." The artist stated that he wrote the song three years prior when he was in junior high school and that it is his first time performing a song for an anime.

Funimation announced that it will stream the anime on January 7 as part of the winter 2021 season. The anime will stream on Funimation in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland; on AnimeLab in Australia and New Zealand; and on Wakanim in France, Germany, and Scandinavian countries.

The show will premiere on January 7 in Fuji TV 's Noitamina programming block.

Yasuhiro Kimura ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind , Three Leaves, Three Colors ) is directing the anime at David Production . Yousuke Kuroda ( My Hero Academia , Mobile Suit Gundam 00 ) is overseeing the series scripts. Yūichi Takahashi ( FLCL Alternative , Gatchaman Crowds ) is adapting Aiji Yamakawa 's character designs for animation, and Takahashi is also serving as chief animation director. Yūgo Kanno ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind , Psycho-Pass franchise ) is composing the music.

Yama will perform the show's opening theme song "Mahi."

The anime stars:

The story centers on Kimichika Haijima, who got into some serious trouble on his middle school volleyball team. As a result, he transferred from Tokyo to Fukui prefecture, where he again met with his childhood friend, Yuni Kuroba. Yuni has overwhelming talent at volleyball but is weak to pressure. Yuni and Kimichika had become the ace combo of their team in middle school, but they had a fight at the final prefecture tournament. Now in high school at Seiin High School, Kimichika and Yuni have severed their relationship, but both join the volleyball club. Along with the second-year and third-year students in the club, they work to make Seiin High School's volleyball club a rising star in Fukui prefecture.

Kabei ( Kieli ) launched the novel series in July 2013 with illustrations by Aiji Yamakawa ( Chocolate Underground ). The franchise also has a collection of short stories, and a manga adaptation by Yamakawa that launched in Shueisha 's Cocohana magazine in its September 2018 issue.