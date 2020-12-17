Alice & Zoroku Manga Resumes After 8 Months

Previous chapter debuted on April 30

Tetsuya Imai published a new chapter of the Alice & Zouroku manga on December 10. It is the first new chapter for the manga in eight months (the 39th chapter serialized on April 30).

Seven Seas Entertainment publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Sana possesses an unbelievable power: she can turn imagination into reality! But as a young girl who only just escaped from the ominous "Laboratory," she's never experienced the "Outside world" before. She barely even knows how to use her powers! But just when she's about to give up, Sana meets Zoroku, a stubborn, old Japanese man. He believes that people should always "do the right thing"- psychic powers or no! Sana's destiny is about to change in a big way...

Imai launched the manga in the December 2012 issue of Tokuma Shoten 's Monthly Comic Ryū magazine, and Tokuma Shoten published the manga's ninth compiled book volume in December 2019. Seven Seas Entertainment published the seventh volume on October 20. The manga won the New Face Award in the 17th Japan Media Arts Festival Awards in 2013.

The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in April 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and Funimation streamed an English dub for the anime. Funimation released the anime on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in July 2018.