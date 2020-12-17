DC Comics, Morning Magazine Collaborate on Batman, Joker Manga

The official Japanese Twitter account for American comics publisher DC Comics announced on Thursday that it is launching a collaboration with Kodansha 's Morning magazine. The first part of the collaboration will be the launch of two manga in Morning .

The first manga, Batman Justice Buster , will launch in the magazine's combined fourth and fifth 2021 issue on December 24. Manga creator duo Eiichi Shimizu and Tomohiro Shimoguchi ( Ultraman , Linebarrels of Iron ) are in charge of the manga. Morning previously announced that the duo will launch a new manga in the magazine on December 24.

The second manga, Wanope Joker (Joker: The One-Man Operation), will launch in the magazine's sixth 2021 issue on January 7. Space Battleship Tiramisu manga writer Satoshi Miyakawa is writing the manga, while Keisuke Gotō is drawing the art. The manga will also serialize on Kodansha 's Comic Days website.

Masato Hisa ( Nobunagun , Area 51 ) launched a manga adaptation of the Batman Ninja anime in Monthly Hero's in June 2018, and ended it in September 2019. The manga won a Seiun Award in August.