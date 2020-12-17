Disgaea RPG Gets English Smartphone Release Next Spring

Game launched in in Japan in March 2019, re-launched in November 2019 after bug fixes

ForwardWorks announced on Thursday that Nippon Ichi Software 's Makai Senki Disgaea RPG smartphone game will have an English release in spring 2021, with a closed beta planned for January. Hong Kong-based Boltrend Games is developing and maintaining the English version.

ForwardWorks and Nippon Ichi Software launched the game in March 2019, but players experienced numerous bugs and errors, which prompted the companies to disable access to the game shortly afterwards after assessing that the game needed major repairs that would take some months.

ForwardWorks stated that it brought in an additional development partner in June 2019, and in July through September the companies continued to improve the servers and the app. In October 2019 the companies opened a test version of the game.

The game restarted service in November 2019, with all player data completely reset.

Sources: Disgaea smartphone game's website, PR Times via Siliconera