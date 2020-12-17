'Farewell, My Dear Cramer' Soccer Anime Film's New Trailer Streamed

Film debuts in Japan on April 1

Toei began streaming on Friday a new trailer for Eiga Sayonara Watashi no Cramer First Touch, the film part of the anime project for Naoshi Arakawa 's Farewell, My Dear Cramer ( Sayonara Watashi no Cramer ) manga.

Participating theaters will begin offering the first batch of MoviTicke Cards for the film on December 25, and while supplies last, each card will bundle a clear file folder with an exclusive illustration (pictured below) by Arakawa.

The film will debut in Japan on April 1.

The story will adapt the Sayonara, Football prequel manga, which follows Nozomi in junior high school.

Seiki Takuno ( Boarding School Juliet , Yamada-kun and the Seven Witches ) is directing the film at LIDEN FILMS , and Natsuko Takahashi ( Tokyo Magnitude 8.0 , Cutie Honey Universe ) is writing the script. Eriko Itō ( Hamatora , Ane Log ) is designing the characters, and Masaru Yokoyama ( Your Lie in April , Fruits Basket ) is composing the music. Toei is distributing the film.

Aika Kobayashi is performing the film's theme song "Sora wa Dare ka no Mono Ja Nai" (The Sky Doesn't Belong to Anyone), as well as the opening theme song for the project's television anime.

The project will consist of both an anime film and a television anime, both of which will debut in Japan in April 2021.

The cast includes:

Kodansha Comics is releasing the manga digitally simultaneously with its Japanese release, and also plans to release the manga in print. The company describes the manga:

With no soccer accomplishments to speak of during the entirety of Sumire Suo's junior high school years, the young wing gets an odd offer. Suo's main rival, Midori Soshizaki, invites her to join up on the same team in high school, with a promise that she'll never let Suo “play alone.” It's an earnest offer, but the question is whether Suo will take her up on it. Thus the curtain opens on a story that collects an enormous cast of individual soccer-playing personalities!

Arakawa launched the manga in May 2016. Kodansha published the manga's 13th volume in Japan on October 16.

Arakawa's Your Lie in April manga inspired a 22-episode television anime series that premiered in October 2014, and Aniplex of America released the series on home video. The manga also inspired a live-action film that opened in September 2016. Kodansha Comics released the original manga in English.