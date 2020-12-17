News
Funimation Announces Premiere Dates for Winter 2021 Anime Season

posted on by Alex Mateo
Funimation begins streaming Scar on the Praeter anime on January 8

Funimation announced on Wednesday premiere dates for anime that it will stream for the winter 2021 season.

The company will reveal information on the simuldubs for Attack on Titan:The Final Season, Dr. Stone: Stone Wars, and the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime anime's second season at a later date.

Source: Funimation

