Funimation Announces Premiere Dates for Winter 2021 Anime Season

Gorgeous artwork sets Brigadine apart from other SRPGs, but will it keep players' attention? James Beckett tries out the new PS4 port to find out!

― In 1998, I was barely old enough to have a firm grasp on how RPGs as basic as Pokémon worked, so I had never even heard of the original Brigandine: The Legend of Forensa , though here in the West it has apparently amassed quite the reputation as a cult c...