News
Funimation Announces Premiere Dates for Winter 2021 Anime Season
posted on by Alex Mateo
Funimation begins streaming Scar on the Praeter anime on January 8
Funimation announced on Wednesday premiere dates for anime that it will stream for the winter 2021 season.
- Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town? - January 4
- Otherside Picnic - January 4
- 2.43: Seiin High School Boys Volleyball Team - January 7
- Scar on the Praeter (Project Scard: Praeter no Kizu) - January 8
- Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation - January 10
- Log Horizon: Destruction of the Round Table - January 13
- Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: Battle of Kimluck - January 20
The company will reveal information on the simuldubs for Attack on Titan:The Final Season, Dr. Stone: Stone Wars, and the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime anime's second season at a later date.
Source: Funimation