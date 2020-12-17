Kingdom Franchise Gets Kingdom Dash!! Smartphone Game

Game under development, planned for spring 2021 release

The official Twitter account for Yasuhisa Hara 's Kingdom manga announced on December 11 that the franchise will get a smartphone game titled Kingdom Dash!! . The game is currently under development, and is aiming at a spring 2021 release.

The third season of the television anime based on the manga premiered on NHK General on April 5. Funimation is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan. The anime's production committee announced on April 26 that it was delaying the broadcast of episode 5 and later episodes of the third season. The committee explained that production had been going forward with enough time allotted, but the Japanese government's state of emergency declaration against the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) greatly impacted the production schedule. The anime was later rescheduled to April 2021.