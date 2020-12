Kono Manga ga Sugoi! Editors Unveil 2021 Rankings

The 2021 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook announced its lists of the top manga series on Monday. There are separate lists for male readers, female readers, and the top manga magazines.

The top 20 on its list of manga for male readers are:

1. Chainsaw Man by Tatsuki Fujimoto

2. Sōsō no Frieren by Kanehito Yamada, Tsukasa Abe

3. Kowloon Generic Romance by Jun Mayuzuki

4. Mizu wa Umi ni Mukatte Nagareru by Rettо̄ Tajima

5. Ryūnyo Senki by Daisaku Tsuru

6. Dampier no Oishii Bōken by Tomato Soup

7. Dai Dark by Q Hayashida

8. Ninja to Gokudō by Shinsuke Kondō

9. Boku no Kokoro no Yabai Yatsu by Norio Sakurai

10. Berlin Uwa no Sora by Tetsu Kayama

11. Oshi no Ko by Aka Akasaka , Mengo Yokoyari

12. Kakkō no Iinazuke by Miki Yoshikawa

13. Inaka by Naoki Yamamoto

14. Undead Unluck by Yoshifumi Tozuka

15. Blue Period . by Tsubasa Yamaguchi

15. Bōkyō Tarō by Yoshihiro Yamada

17. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba by Koyoharu Gotouge

17. Teigaku-sei Otto no Kodzukai Banzai Getsugaku 2 Man-sen-en no Kinketsu Life by Kōji Yoshimoto

19. Baku-chan by Masumura17 (Jūshichi Masumura)

20. Tsuma to Boku no Shōkibo na Ikuji by Shigeyuki Fukumitsu



The top 20 on its list of manga for female readers are:

1. Onna no Sono no Hoshi (Hoshi of the Women's Garden) by Yama Wayama

2. Go Happy Mania by Moyoco Anno

3. Bara wa Shuraba de Umareru ― 70-nendai Shoujo Manga Assistant Funtō-ki by Nami Sasō

4. My Broken Mariko by Waka Hirako

5. Karaoke Iko! by Yama Wayama

6. Mystery to Iu Nakare by Yumi Tamura

6. Watashi no Shiawase na Kekkon by Rito Kosaka, Akumi Agitogi

8. Kashikokute Yōki aru Kodomo by Miki Yamamoto

9. Kieta Hatsukoi by Wataru Hinekure, Aruko

9. Yubisaki to Renren by Suu Morishita

11. Sensō wa Onna no Kao o Shiteinai by Svetlana Alexievich , Keito Koume

11. Munō no Taka by Asami Hanzaki

13. Kemuri to Mitsu by Hiroko Nagakura

14. Otona ni Natte mo by Takako Shimura

15. Ao no Hana, Utsuwa no Mori by Yuki Kodama

16. 1-nichi 2-kai by Ryo Ikuemi

17. Kieta Mama Tomo by Hiroko Nohara

17. Majo-senpai Nippō by Maka Mochida

19. Hajimete no Hito by Fumiko Tanikawa

19. Hikari no Hako by Seiko Erisawa



The top 10 on its list of manga magazines include:

1. Feel Young published by Shodensha

2. Weekly Shonen Jump published by Shueisha

3. Morning published by Kodansha

4. Torch web published by LEED Publishing Co., Ltd.

5. Monthly Afternoon published by Kodansha

6. Weekly Young Jump published by Shueisha

7. Weekly Shonen Sunday published by Shogakukan

8. Weekly Big Comic Spirits published by Shogakukan

9. Comic Bridge published by Kadokawa

10. Kiss published by Kodansha



In 2020, Tatsuya Endō 's SPY×FAMILY manga topped the Male Readers list, and Aoi Makino 's Sayonara Mini Skirt manga topped the Female Readers list. In 2019, Masakazu Ishiguro 's Heavenly Delusion manga topped the Male Readers list, and Kaori Tsurutani 's Metamorphosis Veranda manga topped the Female Readers list. In 2018, Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu 's The Promised Neverland manga topped the Male Readers list, and Nao Iwamoto 's Marronnier Ōkoku no Shichinin no Kishi manga topped the Female Readers list.

Source: Kono Manga ga Sugoi! guidebook