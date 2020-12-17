LiSA's 1st Live-Action Film Theme Song Is For Japanese Version of Heinlein's The Door into Summer

The official website for singer LiSA announced on Friday that she will perform the theme song "Surprise" for Natsu e no Tobira - Kimi no Iru Mirai e (The Door into Summer - Toward a Future With You), an upcoming live-action film of Robert A. Heinlein 's time-travel novel The Door into Summer . This will be LiSA 's first song for a live-action film, and LiSA wrote the song specifically for the film. The trailer below previews the song:

Heinlein published the classic novel the United States in 1956, but the film moves the setting to Tokyo in 1995. Kento Yamazaki plays Sōichirō Takakura, a robot developer at his late adoptive father Matsushita's company. Despite being absorbed in his work, he still finds time for his family: Matsushita's daughter Riko and his pet cat Pete. However, just when Sōichirō is about to perfect a plasma storage battery, he is betrayed and put in a "cold sleep" device that freezes a human body for posterity. Waking up in Tokyo in 2025, he discovers that he lost everything, including his research, Pete, and Riko who died mysteriously in 1995. With the help of a humanoid robot, he vows to restore his altered destiny.

LiSA said that she is thrilled for the opportunity to create a theme for the film of a time-leaping novel beloved throughout the world.

The film will open in Japan on February 19.

LiSA has recently seen her single "Homura," the theme song for the Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime, break multiple records. It had ranked #1 on Oricon's weekly streaming chart for six consecutive weeks, and is the first single to maintain more than 10 million streams per week for five consecutive weeks. YouTube has recorded more than 77 million streams for the song's music video, and Billboard Japan recorded over 100 million streams for the song. The song is the third ever single to rank #1 on Oricon's weekly digital singles ranking chart for at least six consecutive weeks, with LiSA being the first female artist to achieve the feat.

LiSA 's earlier single "Gurenge" (the theme song for the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba television anime) became the third most-downloaded song in the history of Oricon's digital single ranking chart in June. As of July, the single has been in the top 10 ranking for at least 27 consecutive weeks, and has been in the top 10 at least 44 weeks since the song's digital debut in April 2019. In the April 20-26 week, it rose from the fifth to the fourth most downloaded song in the history of Oricon's digital single ranking chart. In the April 27-May 3 week, the single recorded its fifth week at #1 in the ranking (including two consecutive weeks in May 2019, one week in December 2019, and the April 20-26 and April 27-May 3 weeks).

LiSA began made her professional singing debut as part of the Angel Beats! anime, as one of two vocalists for the in-story band Girls Dead Monster (her first three singles and first album were released under this name), with songs composed by writer Jun Maeda . She later earned acclaim for performing the "Oath Sign" opening song for the Fate/Zero anime. She has since performed theme songs for many anime series and films since then, including Sword Art Online , Sword Art Online II , Sword Art Online the Movie: Ordinal Scale , My Hero Academia , Qualidea Code , Nisekoi: , The irregular at magic high school , and Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works .

Heinlein's Starship Troopers novel served as an inspiration for Sunrise 's Mobile Suit Gundam and many other anime, manga, and game titles. Studio Nue ( Macross , Legend of the Galactic Heroes ) co-founder Naoyuki Kato created powered suit designs for his illustrations in the 1977 Japanese reprint of Heinlein's novel, and Sunrise and Studio Nue artists later collaborated on the 1988 original video anime adaptation of the novel.