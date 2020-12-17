Live-Action Pornographer Playback BL Film's Trailer Previews Theme Song

The official website for the live-action film adaptation of Maki Marukido's Zoku Pornographer Playback sequel manga began streaming a trailer for the film on Thursday. The video previews the film's theme song "Slow Dance" by Chihiro Onitsuka .

The film will open in Japan on February 26 for a limited three-week screening. Kōichirō Miki is directing the film. The film is a sequel to the previous live-action series adapting Marukido's Pornographer boys' love manga. The first television series adaptation of the manga premiered on Fuji TV 's FOD ( Fuji TV on Demand) streaming service in July 2018. A second series adapting the Mood Indigo past arc premiered in March 2019.

The two series and film star Terunosuke Takezai as Rio Kijima, and Kenta Izuka as Haruhiko Kusumi.

The manga's story begins when college student Kusumi injures Kijima's arm in a bike accident. Kijima asks Kusumi to not pay the hospital bill, and instead write down his dictation. It turns out that Kijima is an author of erotic novels. As their work proceeds, Kusumi is drawn more and more to the voice of Kijima, even as he depicts erotic scenes with his words.

Marukido published the manga in Shodensha 's on BLUE magazine in 2016, and it has one compiled book volume. Marukido also published a spinoff manga in on BLUE in 2016 titled Indigo no Kibun ( Mood Indigo ). The manga also has one compiled book volume.

Digital manga publisher futekiya is publishing the manga in English, along with other manga by Marukido including: Zoku Pornographer Playback, Me wo Tojite mo Hikari wa Mieru yo , and Mood Indigo .



Sources: Pornographer Playback live-action film's website, Comic Natalie