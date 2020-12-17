Mamoru Oshii's VladLove Vampire Comedy Anime Debuts 1st English-Subtitled Episode

"Special version" debuts ahead of formal 2021 launch

The official YouTube channel for Ichigo Animation and Mamoru Oshii 's new anime series Vladlove began streaming the anime's first episode with English subtitles on Friday. The staff previously teased that the anime's first episode will have a "special version" that will debut on the anime's official YouTube channel on Friday.

The 12-episode anime was originally slated to debut this fall but was delayed due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

The anime's previously announced cast includes:

Vladlove 's official website describes the anime:

Mitsugu Bamba is a high school girl who is crazy about donating her blood, to the point that she feels compelled to visit a local blood bank despite the unfriendly nurse. One day, Mitsugu encounters a beautiful girl there who looks like she has come from overseas. The girl is so pale that she appears ready to faint. Instead, she suddenly starts trashing the blood bank. The girl then loses consciousness and so Mitsugu takes her home...

Oshii is the executive director and is credited with the original work, and Junji Nishimura ( Ranma ½ , You're Under Arrest: The Motion Picture , True Tears ) is directing the anime. Kei Yamamura ( The Next Generation -Patlabor- ) is penning the scripts with Oshii. Issei Aragaki ( Monogatari Series key animator/episode animation director) is designing the characters.

Daisuke Miyachi is the music producer for the anime. Comic Animation is credited for the production, and Drive is credited for the animation production. Production I.G is credited for production cooperation. Ichigo Animation , the subsidiary of the Ichigo Japanese real estate and energy company, is funding the project to promote its Akiba Cultures Zone retail building in Tokyo's Akihabara district.

Japanese female heavy metal band Lovebites will perform the "Mai Version" opening theme song "Winds Of Transylvania," and BlooDye will perform the "Mitsugu Version" opening theme song "Where You Are." alan & Ayasa will perform the show's ending theme song. Violinist Ayasa's "Shingetsu" (New Moon) instrumental song will be used for the overseas version of the show, while alan & Ayasa's "Akai Ame" (Red Rain) song will be the opening for the domestic version of the show.

Kazuhiro Wakabayashi is the sound director for the anime. Wakabayashi has also worked with Oshii on Patlabor: The Movie , Jin-Roh - The Wolf Brigade , The Sky Crawlers , Ghost in the Shell , and Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence .

Frequent Oshii collaborator Kenji Kawai ( The Sky Crawlers , Stray Dog , Ghost in the Shell , Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence , Patlabor the Mobile Police ) is composing the music for the anime. Kanako Takatsuki ( Love Live! Sunshine!! 's Hanamaru Kunikida) is performing the anime's theme song as part of the vocal and performance unit BlooDye, who will serve as the "ambassador unit" for the anime. Karin Isobe will also be Takatsuki's "vocal partner" in the unit, and Sayaka Akagi , Ayano Furutaka , and Chisami Itō are also joining the unit.