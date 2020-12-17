Marudase Kintarō & 'Yes, No, or Maybe?' Boys-Love Event Anime's Videos Highlight Opening Clips, Ending Themes

Double-screening anime premiered on December 11

The official YouTube channel for the BL FES!!- Boys Love Festival!!- project began streaming videos for the double-screening anime of Naomi Guren 's Marudase Kintarō (Kintarō Bares it All) boys-love manga and the anime of Michi Ichiho 's Yes, No, or Maybe? ( Yes ka No ka Hanbun ka ) boys-love light novel series. The videos show clips from the beginning of both anime as well as the ending theme songs.

The below video may not be safe for work.

Both anime premiered in screenings around Japan as part of the festival on December 11. The festival will end on December 24.

The BL FES!!- Boys Love Festival!!- screenings includes regular screenings, cheering screenings (in which audience members are allowed and encouraged to shout at and react to the screen), and talk show segments with the cast. Voice actor Toshiyuki Morikawa is serving as the festival's chairman.

Marudase Kintarō

stars in theanime as Kintarō. The anime also starsas Makoto Onodera,as Kijitani,as Saruwatari,as Inukai, andas Momotarō Naraba.

Hideki Araki directed the anime at Seven . Arikura Arika wrote the script. Morikawa is also performing the theme song "Ai wa Muteki" (Love is Invincible), and original manga author Guren wrote the lyrics.

Guren's Marudase Kintarō manga is a sequel to the earlier The Incredible Kintaro ( Masaka no Kintarō ) manga. Digital Manga Publishing released the original manga in English in 2014, and it describes the story:

Thanks to the incredible last words of his grandfather,​ young and adorable Makoto's virginity is the target of every teacher who wants to be principal of his school! Will fleeing to the mountains to recruit his childhood friend Kintaro be the answer to his prayers.​.. and wildest fantasies?​

Guren published Marudase Kintarō in April 2018, and the original The Incredible Kintaro manga in 2010.

For the Yes, No, or Maybe? anime, Atsushi Abe and Yoshihisa Kawahara reprise their roles from the drama CD adaptation of the novels as Kei Kunieda and Ushio Tsuzuki, respectively.

Masahiro Takata ( Super Seisyun Brothers director, scriptwriter) directed the film at Lesprit . Ayano Ōwada ( Black Butler: Book of Circus episode animation director) was in charge of character design, and Haruko Nobori ( The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods ) handled the color design. Natsuko Tosugi ( Isekai Quartet ) and Rika Miyamoto ( Smile Pretty Cure! ) were the art directors, and Koichi Yokomakura was the cinematographer. Tomoki Hasegawa ( NANA ) composed the music. Nobuyuki Abe ( Kemono Friends ) was the sound director.

The Yes ka No ka Hanbun ka novels' story follows Kei Kunieda , a young and popular TV announcer who maintains a perfect facade in his professional life, but privately curses everyone around him as incompetent fools. However, a certain circumstance allows animation writer Ushio Tsuzuki to discover Kei's more acerbic side.