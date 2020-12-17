Nicola Traveling Around the Demons' World Manga Ends in February

The 80th issue of Kadokawa 's Harta magazine revealed on Tuesday that Asaya Miyanaga 's Nicola Traveling Around the Demons' World ( Nicola no Oyururi Makai Kikō ) manga will end in the magazine's next issue on February 15.

Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Nicola never really felt like she fit in around other humans…so she came to the demons' world instead! Together with her demon friend Simon, Nicola travels far and wide, meeting many monsters along the way. With Nicola, every day on the road is a new adventure!

Miyanaga launched the manga in Harta in March 2017. Kadokawa shipped the manga's third compiled book volume on January 14, and Seven Seas Entertainment published the third volume in English on October 27.