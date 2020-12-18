Actor, Voice Actor Ren Ozawa Leaves A3! Role After Domestic Abuse Allegations Surface

Actor's agency terminates contract

The official website for Liber Entertainment's A3! franchise revealed on Friday that actor and voice actor Ren Ozawa will resign from the role of Kazunari Miyoshi in the franchise. Liber Entertainment said that for the time being the character in the app will not have voiced lines.

Ozawa's agency AIS revealed on Monday that it had terminated its contract with Ozawa, after reports surfaced on the Bunshun Online website of allegations of Ozawa committing domestic abuse against an ex-girlfriend. AIS stated it confirmed with Ozawa himself that the details of the report were true, and apologized to the woman involved.

The report on Bunshun Online also alleged that the ex-girlfriend had suffered sexual abuse and mental abuse, that Ozawa had forced her to get an abortion, and that the woman attempted suicide in late November.

Aside from playing Kazunari Miyoshi in the A3! franchise including the A3! Season Spring & Summer anime, Ozawa is also an actor and stage actor who has acted in Kamen Rider Gaim and has also starred in stage plays for the Ace of Diamond , Hakuōki, Mr. Osomatsu , and Fairy Tail franchises. He also starred in the live-action Dansui! series.



Thanks to flutterjump for the news tip.

Sources: A3! franchise's website via Yaraon!, Ren Ozawa 's official website, Oricon (link 2), Bunshun Online (Content warning: the Bunshun Online article contains disturbing images.)

If you or anyone you know is suffering from domestic abuse, you can reach out to a domestic violence hotline in your country.

If you or anyone you know is suicidal or having suicidal thoughts, please reach out to a suicide prevention organization in your country.