Black Butler Manga Gets 6th Stage Musical in Spring 2021

Franchise's 1st musical in 3 years to run in Tokyo, Osaka

The official website for the stage musical adaptations of Yana Toboso 's Black Butler manga revealed on Thursday that a new musical titled Musical Kuroshitsuji ~Kishuku Gakkō no Himitsu~ ( Black Butler : Secrets of the Boarding School) will run in Tokyo and Osaka in spring 2021. This will be the franchise's first stage musical in more than three years, and it will feature a completely new cast.

Fumiya Matsuzaki (live-action Gundam 00 ) is directing the musical, and Two hats Ltd. is writing the script.

Musical Kuroshitsuji - Tango on the Campania , the fifth stage musical adaptation of Toboso's Black Butler manga, ran in Japan from December 2017 and February 2018. The musical adapted the story of the manga's "Gōka Kyakusen" (luxury liner) arc, which appeared in the 11th through 14th volumes of Toboso's original manga. The same arc was adapted into the Black Butler: Book of the Atlantic ( Kuroshitsuji: Book of the Atlantic ) anime film.

Sono Shitsuji, Yūkō (That Butler, Friendship), the first Black Butler musical, ran in Tokyo in 2009. The second musical, Musical Kuroshitsuji - The Most Beautiful DEATH in The World- Sen no Tamashii to Ochita Shinigami (Musical Black Butler: The Most Beautiful Death in The World – A Thousand Souls and The Fallen Grim Reaper), debuted in 2010 and had a second run in Tokyo in May 2013 and in Osaka in June 2013. The third musical ran in Tokyo in September 2014 and in Osaka in October 2014. That musical had additional runs in November and December 2015 in Osaka, Miyagi, Tokyo, and Fukuoka, as well as the first overseas performance of the musicals in Shanghai, Beijing, and Shenzhen in December 2015. The fourth stage musical adaptation of the manga, based on the manga's "Circus Arc," ran in Tokyo in November 2016, and then in Fukuoka, Hyogo, and Aichi that December.