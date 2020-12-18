News
Evangelion: Legend of the Piko-Piko Middle School Students Manga Creators Draw 2 New Mega Man Manga
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official Twitter account for CAPCOM's Mega Man (Rockman) franchise announced on Thursday that manga creator duo Yūshi Kawata and Yukito will draw two new manga for the franchise in Kadokawa's Young Ace Up website. The announcement noted that both manga will be comedy manga.
The pair recently ended their Super no Oniisan (Older Brother of the Supermarket) manga on November 4. The writer/artist duo are the creators of the Neon Genesis Evangelion: Legend of the Piko-Piko Middle School Students manga, which ended in August 2018 with five volumes. Dark Horse Comics is releasing the manga in English.
Kawata also writes the Hokuto no Ken: Ichigo Aji comedy manga spinoff of the Fist of the North Star. The manga inspired an anime as part of the DD Hokuto no Ken 2 Ichigo Aji+ (DD Fist of the North Star II + Fist of the North Star: Strawberry Flavor) television anime program in 2015. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.
Source: Mega Man franchise's Twitter account