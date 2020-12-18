Haruhisa Nakata's Levius/est Manga Ends in 10th Volume

Final volume ships in spring 2021

The ninth compiled volume of Haruhisa Nakata 's Levius/est manga announced on Friday that the manga will end in the 10th volume. The 10th volume of the manga will ship in spring 2021.

The series entered its final volume of content starting with its 54th chapter published in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine on October 17.

Nakata launched Levius in Shogakukan 's Monthly Ikki magazine in January 2013 but ended the series in September 2014 when the magazine ceased publication. The manga then relaunched in Ultra Jump magazine under the title Levius/est in March 2015. Shogakukan published three volumes for Levius , and Shueisha published the eighth volume of Levius/est on July 17.

Viz Media licensed the manga. The company released an omnibus of Levius in September 2019, and then began releasing Levius/est in single volumes in November 2019. The company released the seventh volume on December 15. Viz Media describes the series:

As society rises from the ashes of war, cybernetically augmented arena fighters battle for fame and fortune…or die trying.

The manga inspired a 3D CG anime series that debuted worldwide on Netflix in November 2019.

Nakata also recently provided the original character designs for P.A. Works ' television anime Fairy gone .