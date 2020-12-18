Kemono Jihen Anime's 2nd Promo Video Previews Daisuke Ono's Opening Theme

Anime premieres on January 10

A stage presentation at the Jump Festa '21 event premiered a second promotional video on Saturday for the television anime of Shō Aimoto 's Kemono Jihen (Monster Incidents) manga. The video previews Daisuke Ono 's opening theme song "Kemonomichi."

The anime will premiere on January 10 on Tokyo MX , January 11 on YTV , and January 12 on BS11 .

The show stars:

Masaya Fujimori ( You Are Umasou , Izetta: The Last Witch ) is directing the anime at Ajia-do . Noboru Kimura ( Amagami SS+ , Nyaruko: Crawling with Love! , Gundam Build Divers ) is in charge of series composition and scripts. Nozomi Tachibana ( Ensemble Stars! , ClassicaLoid episode director, animation director) is designing the characters. Sayaka Sasaki will perform the ending theme song "Shirube" (Guiding Sign).

The manga starts in a quiet rural village, where many domestic animals die unnatural deaths in a strange incident. To resolve the incident, an odd-looking man from Tokyo who goes by the name "Inugami" comes to the town to investigate. In the town, he meets a young boy who has a mysterious air about him called "Dorotabō."

Aimoto ( Hokenshitsu no Shinigami ) launched Kemono Jihen in Jump SQ. in December 2016. The manga's 11th volume shipped on July 3.

