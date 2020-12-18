News
Kodansha USA Partners With INKR App to Add More Manga Titles
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Attack on Titan, To Your Eternity, A Silent Voice, Your Lie in April, more now available
Kodansha Comics announced on Thursday that it has expanded its partnership with comics distribution platform and app INKR, introducing the following new manga titles to the service: Attack on Titan, To Your Eternity, A Silent Voice, and Your Lie in April. Kodansha Comics and INKR will also add more titles to the service next week, including titles that have inspired anime such as Fire Force, Fairy Tail, and The Seven Deadly Sins.
INKR launched in April after pirated manga aggregator app Manga Rock shut down its service. When it launched, INKR announced partnerships with Tokyopop, FanFan, Comic Loft, and Tan Comics to publish manga, webtoons, and manhua digitally.
Source: Press release