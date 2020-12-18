Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Director Daisuke Ichihara Leaves Capcom

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne game director Daisuke Ichihara revealed during an interview with the CGWorld website on Wednesday that he has left CAPCOM and joined the ILCA 3D CG company as the director of the company's Kyoto development team.

Ichihara most recently worked as the director for Monster Hunter World: Iceborne , the expansion for CAPCOM 's Monster Hunter World game. Ichihara has also previously worked as the director for Monster Hunter: Generations .

The Monster Hunter World: Iceborne expansion launched for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in September 2019, and released for PC via Steam on January 9. The expansion has a combined shipments and digital sales number of 6.6 million.

Monster Hunter World launched worldwide on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in January 2018. The game has 16.4 million copies in circulation (both physical and digital), the highest number in CAPCOM 's history. The overall Monster Hunter franchise has more than 61 million copies in sales as of January 15.

Image via Monster Hunter franchise 's YouTube channel

Source: CGWorld via Siliconera