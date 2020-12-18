World Trigger Anime Gets 3rd Season

A stage presentation at the Jump Festa '21 event on Saturday revealed that the anime based on Daisuke Ashihara 's World Trigger manga is getting a third season. The presentation additionally added that the second anime season will air for one cours (one quarter of a year). The staff will reveal the premiere window for the third season at a later date.

The second season will premiere on January 9 as part of TV Asahi 's NUMAnimation programming block. The new season's first two episodes will have a special screening run with exclusive footage in 12 theaters in Japan from December 25 to January 7. The special theatrical edition of the first two episodes alone will feature 51 cast members.

Morio Hatano ( Saint Seiya Omega 's first season, Dragon Ball Super 's Future Trunks Saga, episode director for Hugtto! Precure and Star Twinkle Precure ) is serving as the series director. Hiroyuki Yoshino , Toshihisa Kaiya , and Kenji Kawai all return from the previous World Trigger anime to supervise the series scripts, design the characters, and compose the music, respectively.

South Korean boy band TOMORROW X TOGETHER are performing the main theme song "Force." Motoko Ōmori of the rock band Mrs. Green Apple wrote the song specifically for the anime. Rock band Kami wa Saikoro o Furanai are performing the ending theme song "Mirai Eigō" (The Endless Future).

Ashihara debuted the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2013. The manga went on hiatus in November 2016 due to Ashihara's poor physical health, and returned in the magazine in October 2018 for five issue before moving to Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in December 2018.

Viz Media publishes the series simultaneously in its digital anthology version of Weekly Shonen Jump . The manga inspired two television anime seasons in 2014 and 2015.