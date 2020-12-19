5th Reborn! Stage Play Runs in Tokyo, Osaka in Summer 2021

New play to be final in series

The official website for the stage play adaptations of Akira Amano 's Reborn! manga announced on Saturday that a fifth play is in the works, and that the fifth play will be the final one in the series. The play will run in summer 2021 in Tokyo and Osaka.

The new play is titled Katekyō Hitman Reborn! the Stage: Episode of Future . The stage play will feature a returning cast, including Neeko ( Reborn! anime's lead voice actress) as Reborn and Ryōhei Takenaka as Tsunayoshi Sawada. Maruo Maruichirō is writing and directing the play.

The fourth stage play, Katekyō Hitman Reborn! the Stage: Secret Bullet , ran in November in Tokyo and Kyoto. The play was based on a five-volume spinoff novel series of the same name.

The first stage play adaptation, Katekyō Hitman Reborn! The Stage , ran in Tokyo in September 2018, and then in Osaka in October 2018. The second stage play ran in Tokyo and Osaka in June 2019. The third stage play ran in Tokyo and Osaka in January.

Viz Media released 16 volumes of the 42-volume manga in North America, and it describes the story:

When Reborn, a fedora-wearing, gun-toting toddler, arrives and says he's come to groom Tsuna for his future as boss of an Italian organized crime family, Tsuna is more than a little skeptical. But Reborn may have the "magic bullet" necessary to turn Tsuna's life around!

Amano launched Reborn! in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2004, and ended it in 2012. The manga's television anime adaptation ran from 2006 to 2010. Crunchyroll and Viz Media streamed the anime adaptation outside Japan. Discotek Media licensed the anime and released it on Blu-ray Disc in September and October 2018.

The "Amano Akira Illustrations Exhibition" event presented a special collaboration mini anime video of Amano's Reborn! and elDLIVE manga when it opened in July 2016. The video featured the first anime footage of Reborn! in six years since the television anime ended in 2010.