6th Volume of Tatsuya Endō's Spy x Family Manga Gets 1-Million 1st Print Run

Manga to have 8 million copies in print as of December 28

Manga editor Shihei Rin revealed on Sunday that the sixth volume of Tatsuya Endō 's SPY x FAMILY manga will get a first-print run of one million copies. When the manga volume ships on December 28, the manga will have eight million copies in print.

Viz Media added the manga to its app as part of its Shonen Jump subscription in September 2019. The company is also publishing the manga in print. Viz Media describes the manga:

Master spy Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!

Endō launched the manga in Japan on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service in March 2019. Shueisha began offering the manga in English on its MANGA Plus service on the same day. The manga won first place in the web manga category of Kaodokawa's Da Vinci magazine and streaming service Niconico 's Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Awards in August 2019. The manga ranked at #2 on the comic rankings for Da Vinci's 20th annual "Book of the Year" list earlier this month.

