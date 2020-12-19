Black Clover Anime Reveals More Cast for Clover Kingdom vs. Spade Kingdom Arc (Updated With Video)

A stage presentation at the Jump Festa '21 event on Sunday revealed two more cast members for the Black Clover anime, as well as a visual for the Clover Kingdom vs. Spade Kingdom arc. The arc will start on January 5.

The presentation also streamed a special anime music video featuring the upcoming new opening theme song "Grandeur" by boy band group Snow Man . The new theme will debut on January 5 alongside the new ending theme song "Beautiful" by the 12-member Korean group Treasure.

The new cast members include:

Yui Ogura as Vanica Zogratis (left) and Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Zenon Zogratis (right)



The official website for the anime had previously announced that Rikiya Koyama will play Dante Zogratis, a character from the Spade Kingdom who controls the power of a devil. Vanica, Zenon, and Dante are the three members of the Dark Triad who rule over the Spade Kingdom.

The anime premiered in Japan in October 2017. The show was originally listed with 51 episodes, but it continued into a new season with episode 52 in October 2018, and continued on again into a new season in October 2019. The show went on hiatus starting on April 28 due to the effects of the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the production, and resumed on July 7 with episode 133.

Crunchyroll is streaming the series in Japanese with English subtitles, and Funimation is streaming the show's English dub. The anime debuted on Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block in December 2017.

Tatsuya Yoshihara ( Monster Musume , Yatterman Night , Muromi-san , Long Riders! ) is directing the anime at Studio Pierrot . Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( Is the order a rabbit? , Tantei Opera Milky Holmes , Yatterman Night ) is handling the series composition. Itsuko Takeda ( Ristorante Paradiso , Level E , Blue Drop ) is the character designer and Kumiko Tokunaga ( Kingdom ) is the sub-character designer. Minako Seki ( The Silver Guardian , Kingdom ) is composing the music.

Update: Added anime music video. Source: Jump Comics ' YouTube channel