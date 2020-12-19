Boruto Anime Reveals 6 New Cast Members Including Yūma Uchida as Kawaki

A stage presentation at the Jump Festa '21 event on Saturday revealed six more cast members for the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime. Viz Media is also streaming a new trailer for the anime.

Enter Kawaki. 🔥

"The Vessel" Arc of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations begins! pic.twitter.com/FrXoJnDBrX — VIZ (@VIZMedia) December 19, 2020

The new cast includes:

Yūma Uchida as Kawaki



Yūichi Nakamura as Koji Kashin



Houko Kuwashima as Delta



Kenta Miyake as Boro



Junta Terashima as Code



Akio Ohtsuka as Amado



The band Ikimono-gakari will perform the new opening theme song "Baku," and four-member rock band Mol-74 will perform the new ending theme song "Answers." Both songs will debut in January.

The Boruto: Naruto Next Generations television anime premiered in Japan on TV Tokyo in April 2017, and originally aired on Wednesdays at 5:55 p.m. The series moved to a new timeslot on Thursdays at 7:25 p.m. in May 2018, and then moved again to a new timeslot on Sundays at 5:30 p.m. in October 2018.

New episodes of the anime were delayed beginning on May 3 due to the state of emergency declared against the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The show was scheduled to air its 155th episode on that day, but instead began rerunning the show from the first episode. The anime resumed with new episodes beginning on July 5, and entered the previously announced "Kara Shidō-hen" (Kara Begins Arc) on July 19 with the 157th episode. The new arc features new cast members: Tetsuya Kakihara as Deepa, Chō as Victor, and Kenjiro Tsuda as Jigen.

Viz Media is simulcasting the series on Hulu as it airs in Japan, and Crunchyroll is also streaming the anime. The anime began airing on Adult Swim 's Toonami block in September 2018. Viz Media is releasing the anime on home video.

The anime is based on Ukyō Kodachi and Mikie Ikemoto 's Boruto sequel manga, which launched in Weekly Shonen Jump in May 2016. The manga moved to Shueisha 's V Jump magazine in July 2019. Masashi Kishimoto took over for Kodachi as writer starting with the manga's 52nd chapter on November 21.