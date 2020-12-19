My Hero Academia Anime's 5th Season's New Promo Video Reveals March 27 Premiere

5th season to cover manga's "Joint Training" arc

A stage presentation at the Jump Festa '21 event on Saturday revealed that the fifth season of the My Hero Academia anime will premiere on March 27 and will air in the same Saturday at 5:30 p.m. timeslot on YTV and NTV as previous seasons. The stage presentation also revealed a new promotional video.

The new season will cover the "Joint Training" arc of the original manga that pits class 1A against class 1B.

The anime's first 13-episode season premiered in April 2016. The 25-episode second season premiered in April 2017, and the third season premiered in April 2018 and ran for 25 episodes. The fourth season premiered in Japan in October 2019, and aired for 25 episodes. A two-episode original video anime for the franchise streamed in Japan on August 16, and Funimation and Crunchyroll began streaming the episodes on August 15.

The My Hero Academia: Two Heroes film opened in Japan in July 2018. The second film, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising ( Boku no Hero Academia the Movie -Heroes: Rising- ), opened in Japan in December 2019.

A third anime film will premiere in summer 2021. Original manga creator Kōhei Horikoshi will again serve as chief supervisor and original character designer.

Horikoshi launched the manga series in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in July 2014. Viz Media publishes the manga in English digitally and in print in North America. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service also publishes the manga in English digitally.