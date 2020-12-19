Sk8 the Infinity Anime's 3rd Promo Video Previews Skateboarding Scenes

The third promotional video for Sk8 the Infinity , the original anime project from director Hiroko Utsumi ( Banana Fish , Free! - Iwatobi Swim Club , Free! Eternal Summer ) and animation studio BONES ( Eureka Seven , My Hero Academia ), debuted on Saturday. The video features skateboarding scenes with Reki, Langa, Shadow, and other characters, and it also features the ending theme song "Infinity." In addition, a new ad will begin airing in the "ANiMAZiNG!!!" programming block on Sunday at 2:27 a.m.

The anime centers on Reki, a second-year high school student who loves skateboarding, and gets caught up in "S," an underground and dangerous skateboard race at an abandoned mine with no rules. Langa, who has returned to Japan from Canada and has never skateboarded before, also gets wrapped up in S along with Reki. Dirty racers, AI racers, and other unique individuals compete in the "youth skateboard race battle."



Ichiro Okouchi ( Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion , Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress ) is writing and overseeing the series scripts, and Michinori Chiba (Basilisk, Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans ) is designing the characters. Ryō Takahashi ( ACCA: 13-Territory Inspection Dept. , Argonavis from BanG Dream! ) is composing the music.

Rapper Rude-α ( Dr. Stone ending theme) performs the show's opening theme song "Paradise." Yūri performs the show's ending theme song "Infinity." Yūsuke performs an insert song for the character Reki titled "Seize the Moment!!." Konnie Aoki is writing the lyrics, and Orange Range 's NAOTO is composing and arranging the song. Additionally, Ash da Hero is performing an insert song for the character Langa titled "Dimensions of the Wind." Aoki is again writing the lyrics and MEG and Raito are composing and arranging the song.

The anime will premiere on ABC TV and TV Asahi 's "ANiMAZiNG!!!" programming block starting on January 9. The show will air at 2:00 a.m. on Saturdays. Funimation will stream the anime as it airs in Japan.

