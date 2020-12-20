Funimation to Stream Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki Anime, Reveals English Dub for Gymnastics Samurai Anime

Funimation announced on Saturday that it is producing an English dub for The Gymnastics Samurai ( Taiso Samurai ), the original sports television anime from the studio MAPPA ( Yuri!!! on Ice , Zombie Land Saga ).

Funimation also announced it will stream the television anime of Yūki Yaku 's Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki ( Jaku-chara Tomozaki-kun ) light novel series starting on January 8. The company will stream the series in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Ireland; on AnimeLab in Australia and New Zealand; and on Wakanim in France, Germany and Scandinavia.

The Gymnastics Samurai premiered on October 10, and Funimation is streaming the series as it airs. The first episode of the English dub is available now, featuring the following cast:

Funimation describes the series:

The series follows gymnast Jotaro Aragaki as he contemplates retiring from an Olympic career, only to be swept back into the high-stakes athletics world with encouragement from his daughter and a mysterious ninja.

The anime reunites director Hisatoshi Shimizu ( Zombie Land Saga , episode director Eureka Seven: Hi - Evolution director), series script supervisor Shigeru Murakoshi ( Zombie Land Saga , Dororo ), and character designer Kasumi Fukagawa ( Zombie Land Saga , IDOLiSH7 ).



Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki will premiere on Tokyo MX and AT-X on January 8, and on BS11 on January 9. Funimation describes the story:

The series follows gamer Tomozaki who has some trouble winning at the game of life, and often places gaming logic onto real-life scenarios, to little success. That all changes when he meets Aoi, who shows him a thing or two about how to win at both.

Shinsuke Yanagi ( Angel's 3Piece , The Ryuo's Work is Never Done! ) is directing the anime at project No.9 . Fumihiko Shimo ( The Ryuo's Work is Never Done! , Myriad Colors Phantom World ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Akane Yano ( The Ryuo's Work is Never Done! , High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even In Another World ) is designing the characters. Hiromi Mizutani ( Non Non Biyori , Shomin Sample ) is composing the music. Pony Canyon and APDREAM are the music producers. Satoshi Motoyama ( My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU ) is the audio director. Bit Groove Promotion is credted for the sound production. Dream Shift is credited as producer.

Voice actress idol group DIALOGUE+ will perform the anime's opening and ending theme songs. The opening song is titled "Jinsei Easy?" (Life Is on Easy Mode?), while the ending theme song is titled "Ayafuwa Asterisk."

