Konami Reveals Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel Game for Switch

Konami revealed on Sunday that it is developing a new game title in the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise titled Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel . The company will release the game for Nintendo Switch. The game will include characters from the Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens anime.

Konami debuted the Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel card game in Japan earlier this year.

The Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens anime premiered on TV Tokyo on April 4, and on BS- TV Tokyo on April 10. The fifth episode aired on May 2. On May 1 the anime's official website announced that the anime was suspending production due to safety concerns related to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). TV Tokyo then resumed broadcast on June 13 and aired episodes 6-9. TV Tokyo then aired new episodes starting from episode 10 on August 8.

The anime features a protagonist in elementary school for the first time in the franchise. The anime has a new "Rush Duel" rule and takes place in the future in the town of Gōha. Yūga Ōdō, a fifth-grade student, loves both inventions and dueling. His classmate Rook is a self-styled "number one duelist at Gōha 7 Elementary School." Gakuto is the school's student council president, and Romin is Yūga's classmate.

The Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens franchise also includes two manga. Megumi Sasaki launched a comedy spinoff manga titled Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens : Boku no Road Gakuen (My Road Academy) in the September issue of Shueisha 's Saikyō Jump magazine on August 4. Tasuku Sugie and Masahiro Hikokubo launched the Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens : Rook! Bakuretsu Hadō Den!! (Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens: Rook! Legend of Exploding Military Rule!!) manga in Shueisha 's V Jump magazine on September 19.