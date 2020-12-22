A Tropical Fish Yearns for Snow Manga to End in 9th Volume

Makoto Hagino announced on Twitter on Sunday that his A Tropical Fish Yearns for Snow ( Nettaigyo ha Yuki ni Kogaeru ) manga will end in the ninth compiled book volume.

Viz Media licensed the manga, and it describes the series:

Konatsu is a fish out of water at her new school. Can Koyuki, the president of the aquarium club, help her come out of her shell?

Hagino launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Dengeki Maoh magazine in 2017, and Kadokawa published the manga's seventh compiled book volume on June 26. The eighth compiled book volume will ship on Saturday .

