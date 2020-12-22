City Hunter Manga Gets Musical by Takarazuka Revue's Snow Troupe

The official website for the all-female Takarazaka Revue announced on Tuesday that its Snow Troupe will perform a musical adaptation of Tsukasa Hojo 's City Hunter manga. The musical, titled Musical City Hunter -Nusumareta XYZ- (Stolen XYZ) will run at Takarazuka Grand Theater from August 6 to September 13 and at Tokyo Takarazuka Theatre from October 1 to November 14.

Yoshimasa Saitō is directing and writing the musical. Sakina Ayakaze and Kiwa Asazuki of the Takarazaka Revue's Snow Troupe are starring in the musical.

Tsukasa Hojo 's 1985 manga City Hunter inspired four television anime series, one anime film, and several video and television specials including a 2015 original anime DVD . ADV Films released most of these anime projects in North America. The City Hunter: Shinjuku Private Eyes anime film opened in Japan in February 2019.

Discotek Media announced its license of the original City Hunter anime projects and the recent City Hunter: Shinjuku Private Eyes film in April 2019. Crunchyroll is streaming the City Hunter television anime series, specials, and films.

Jackie Chan starred in a 1993 Hong Kong live-action film that very loosely adapts the original manga. A Korean live-action television series adaptation premiered in 2011, and Hulu streamed this version in the United States. A French live-action film adaptation opened in France on February 2019. A separate Chinese live-action film adaptation has been green-lit in China.