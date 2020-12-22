Final Evangelion Film Gets IMAX Screenings

The official website for the Evangelion franchise announced on Wednesday that Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time ( Shin Evangelion Gekijō-ban :|| ), the new Evangelion film, will have IMAX screenings that will open alongside the film's regular screenings on January 23.

The previous film, Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo , will also have a IMAX screening run beginning on January 8 and ending on January 22 (one day before the final film opens.) The screenings will show an updated version titled Evangelion : 3.333 You Can (Not) Redo.

Khara is currently holding 4DX screenings of the three previous films, scheduled to end on Thursday, December 24.

Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time will open on January 23 after a delay due to concerns over the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and its spread inside and outside of Japan. The film was originally scheduled to open in Japan on June 27. Hikaru Utada returns to perform the theme song "One Last Kiss" for the film.

Studio Khara debuted the first 10 minutes and 40 seconds of the film in July 2019. The Japan Expo event in Paris screened the video at a " Yoko Takahashi x Evangelion Stage" presentation. The video also screened at Anime Expo in Los Angeles, after a screening of Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo , and also screened in Shanghai during an Evangelion event in Jing'an District. Additionally, the video screened in six locations in Japan.

Source: The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web