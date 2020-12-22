Nanaka Suwa Sings Battle Athletes Daiundōkai ReSTART! Anime's Opening Song

Suwa performs song "Cobalt no Kodō" for April 2021 anime

The official website for Battle Athletes Daiundōkai ReSTART! (Romanized as Battle Athletess Daiundokai ReSTART! on the website), the anime of Rui Takatō 's new Pale Blue Dot Battle Athletes Daiundōkai ReSTART! manga, revealed on Sunday that Nanaka Suwa is performing the anime's opening theme song "Cobalt no Kodō" (Cobalt Heartbeat). OSTER project wrote, scored, and arranged the song.

The anime will premiere in April 2021.

Noriyoshi Sasaki ( Holmes of Kyoto , Joshi Kausei ) is directing the anime at Animation Studio Seven , and Yōhei Kashii is in charge of the series scripts. Kazunori Haruyama is designing the characters. Hideo Nakahara is the art director, while Naoto Kondō is the color key artist. Kazuto Horikawa is the compositing director of photography. Toru Nakano is the sound director. hisakuni , Yasuhiro Gasa , Shingo Yamazaki , Takuma Sogi , Yūko Takahashi , Kazuki Tomita , and Kenta Yokochi are composing the music, while SUPA LOVE is credited for background music .

Takatō's manga features a completely new story for the 90s multimedia franchise Battle Athletes Victory . In the science-fiction sports action story set in the year 5100, elite athletes from around the solar system compete to become Cosmic Beauty, the champion of a huge athletic tournament. The prologue chapter includes images of the new competitors as well as Lahrri Feldnunt, Kris Christopher, and Akari Kanzaki, Cosmic Beauties of 100 years ago.

The manga's prologue debuted on Jitsugyo no Nihon Sha's manga website Comic Ruelle & Comic Jardi on June 26, and is ongoing.

The Battle Athletes Daiundōkai original video anime shipped in Japan from 1997 to 1998. The Battle Athletes Daiundōkai ( Battle Athletes Victory ) television anime, which retells the story with a different plot and characterizations, also premiered in 1997. Geneon released both series on home video in North America. The franchise also includes manga, video games, novels, and radio dramas.

Takatō's other manga include Devilman Grimoire , Mikarun X , Hagure Idol Jigokuhen , and Cynthia_the_Mission . Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing Devilman Grimoire in English.