North American Anime, Manga Releases, December 20-26

Anime's favorite thief is back in a shiny, three-dimensional form. Director and writer Takashi Yamazaki previously helmed the blockbuster Stand By Me Doraemon and Lupin III THE FIRST is looking to continue his successful streak of releases.

― Anime's favorite thief is back in a shiny, three-dimensional form. Director and writer Takashi Yamazaki is no stranger to bringing beloved franchises into CG a...