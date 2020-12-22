Re:ZERO Anime Season 2 Previews 2nd Half in Promo Video

2nf half premieres on January 6

The official website for the Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- anime posted a promotional video for the second half of the second season on Tuesday. The video features Mayu Maeshima's opening theme song "Long shot" for the season's second cours (quarter of the year).

The season's second half will premiere on AT-X on January 6 at 10:30 p.m. JST before debuting on Tokyo MX at 11:30 p.m. It will also run on TV Hokkaido , KHB Higashi Nippon Broadcasting Co., Ltd. , TV Aichi , KBS Kyoto , Sun TV , TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting Co., Ltd. and BS11 . Abema, d Anime Store , and other services will stream the new season in Japan.

The artist nonoc performs the ending theme song "Believe in you."

The second half of the second season of the Re:Zero ~Starting Break Time From Zero~ ( Re:Zero kara Hajimeru Break Time) spinoff series will premiere on the Kadokawa Anime Channel on YouTube on January 8 at 8:00 p.m. (7:00 a.m. EDT), and each episode will be streaming for two weeks only. AT-X will run each episode after each episode of the main anime.

The anime's second season was delayed from April to July. The staff explained that "the global issues of the COVID-19 coronavirus illness have had a big effect on the production" of the show.

The 25-episode first anime season of Tappei Nagatsuki 's Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- light novel series premiered in April 2016. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Crunchyroll is also streaming both the Re:Zero ~Starting Break Time From Zero~ and Re:PETIT ~Starting Life in Another World from PETIT~ short anime spinoff series. Funimation released the television anime on home video with an English dub in June 2018.

The anime has inspired two original video anime ( OVA ) volumes, titled Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Memory Snow and Re:ZERO - Starting Life in Another World - The Frozen Bond . Crunchyroll began streaming the Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Memory Snow OVA in February and added Re:ZERO - Starting Life in Another World - The Frozen Bond in April.

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Director's Cut , an updated version of the television anime's first season, premiered in January. The new edit of the first 25-episode season adds some new footage and reworks the episodes to run in a one-hour timeslot. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime.