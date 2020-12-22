Slow Loop Fishing Manga Listed With TV Anime

Maiko Uchino's manga, about 2 stepsisters bonding through fly fishing, launched in September 2018

Manga creator Kimuru posted a photo of the February 2021 issue of Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Forward magazine on Wednesday, and the issue's cover reports that Maiko Uchino's Slow Loop manga is inspiring a television anime.

The Slow Loop manga centers on Hiyori, a girl who enjoys fly fishing by the beach, an activity passed down to her by her late father. On one typical day at the beach, she happens to meet Koharu, who happens to be her new stepsister from her mother's new marriage.

Uchino published a one-shot manga with the same title in Manga Time Kirara Forward in April 2018, before launching a full serialization in September 2018. Houbunsha published the manga's third compiled book volume on June 12, and will publish the fourth volume on January 12.



Source: Kimuru's Twitter account